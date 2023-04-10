Could First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.73 million shares of the First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.41, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.05B. AG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.59, offering almost -96.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.37% since then. We note from First Majestic Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.45 million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.68 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.21% year-to-date, but still up 2.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is 22.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.63 percent over the past six months and at a 142.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $164 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.08%. First Majestic Silver Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -1200.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 46.80% per year for the next five years.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.38% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, and 31.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.76%. First Majestic Silver Corp. stock is held by 311 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.59% of the shares, which is about 26.31 million shares worth $219.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.89% or 7.93 million shares worth $66.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 13.62 million shares worth $113.58 million, making up 5.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 10.31 million shares worth around $86.01 million, which represents about 3.78% of the total shares outstanding.