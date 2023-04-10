Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 4.03 million shares of the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03M. CNXA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -8650.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 775.93K.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2986 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.37% year-to-date, but still up 4.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) is -5.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 66760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) estimates and forecasts

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.10% of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares, and 8.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.55%. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.43% of the shares, which is about 1.02 million shares worth $0.35 million.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, with 0.12% or 50000.0 shares worth $17000.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.