Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.22 or 11.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.81M. COCP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.80, offering almost -216.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.07% since then. We note from Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.81K.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended COCP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Instantly COCP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2800 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.34% year-to-date, but still up 8.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is 7.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1900.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COCP is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1527.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -225.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.47 percent over the past six months and at a 1.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cocrystal Pharma Inc. to make $570k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

COCP Dividends

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.58% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, and 13.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.98%. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.17% of the shares, which is about 0.42 million shares worth $0.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.33% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $0.41 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 70113.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.