CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.90M. CNEY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -1431.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.26% since then. We note from CN Energy Group. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2977 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.68% year-to-date, but still down -6.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -28.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.70%.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.86% of CN Energy Group. Inc. shares, and 0.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.13%. CN Energy Group. Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 30127.0 shares worth $63567.0.

The former held 8671.0 shares worth $7066.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.