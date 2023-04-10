Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.20, and it changed around $0.52 or 14.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $244.90M. CDZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.23, offering almost -24.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.76% since then. We note from Cadiz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.30K.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

Instantly CDZI has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.38 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.00% year-to-date, but still up 2.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is -10.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.91 day(s).

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 139.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cadiz Inc. to make $140k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $142k and $142k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 195.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.50%.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.79% of Cadiz Inc. shares, and 21.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.02%. Cadiz Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Odey Asset Management Group Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.50% of the shares, which is about 4.99 million shares worth $12.48 million.

American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc, with 2.31% or 1.54 million shares worth $3.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $1.31 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.72 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.