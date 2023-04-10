Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 2.24 million shares of the Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.27, and it changed around $0.54 or 4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.69B. BUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.02, offering almost 2.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.37% since then. We note from Burford Capital Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 797.37K.

Burford Capital Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BUR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Burford Capital Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) trade information

Instantly BUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.55 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.55% year-to-date, but still up 69.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) is 49.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BUR is forecast to be at a low of $15.70 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) estimates and forecasts

BUR Dividends

Burford Capital Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.29% of Burford Capital Limited shares, and 72.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.22%. Burford Capital Limited stock is held by 171 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.94% of the shares, which is about 10.82 million shares worth $81.15 million.

CI Investments Inc., with 4.81% or 10.53 million shares worth $78.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $26.23 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $20.5 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.