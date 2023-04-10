Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) have been traded, and its beta is 3.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $289.62M. ACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.78, offering almost -481.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.08% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.01 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7100 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.60% year-to-date, but still down -6.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is -19.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.07 day(s).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.17 percent over the past six months and at a 80.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. to make $47.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.83 million and $37.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.00%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 14.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.96%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 283 institutions, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.86% of the shares, which is about 9.87 million shares worth $6.42 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 2.71% or 9.37 million shares worth $6.09 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 10.42 million shares worth $6.78 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $1.25 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.