An Analysis Of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.71 million shares of the Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around $0.09 or 7.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $443.20M. AMRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.86, offering almost -273.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.85% since then. We note from Amyris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.03% year-to-date, but still down -4.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is 19.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.54 day(s).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Amyris Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.73 percent over the past six months and at a 67.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 171.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 92.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Amyris Inc. to make $278.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.71 million and $65.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 327.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.40%. Amyris Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -78.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.76% of Amyris Inc. shares, and 35.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.31%. Amyris Inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.78% of the shares, which is about 21.21 million shares worth $32.45 million.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 4.95% or 18.16 million shares worth $27.79 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.99 million shares worth $17.5 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.29 million shares worth around $15.45 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.