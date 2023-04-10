American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.02 or 9.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30M. AREB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.25, offering almost -1400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 489.81K.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AREB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1900 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.83% year-to-date, but still down -5.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is -22.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AREB is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.27% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares, and 4.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.59%. American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.78% of the shares, which is about 0.67 million shares worth $0.22 million.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., with 0.91% or 47823.0 shares worth $9229.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5905.0 shares worth $1953.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.