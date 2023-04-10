Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.09, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $813.18M. AMPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.72, offering almost -189.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.31% since then. We note from Altus Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Instantly AMPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.70 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.93% year-to-date, but still down -10.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is -29.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -175.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Altus Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.16 percent over the past six months and at a -91.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.30%.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.05% of Altus Power Inc. shares, and 42.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.27%. Altus Power Inc. stock is held by 192 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.73% of the shares, which is about 21.83 million shares worth $240.29 million.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with 2.52% or 4.0 million shares worth $44.04 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.15 million shares worth $14.02 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $10.82 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.