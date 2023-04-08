Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Is 54.03% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.16, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The ZYXI share’s 52-week high remains $17.25, putting it -41.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.59. The company has a valuation of $425.11M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 284.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the last session, Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.40 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.20%, and 25.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.58%. Short interest in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) saw shorts transact 3.49 million shares and set a 13.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 44.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZYXI has been trading -130.26% off suggested target high and -48.03% from its likely low.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zynex Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) shares are 27.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.82% against 20.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.40% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $49.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.37 million and $31.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.10% before jumping 25.60% in the following quarter.

ZYXI Dividends

Zynex Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zynex Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s Major holders

Zynex Inc. insiders hold 44.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.49% of the shares at 53.08% float percentage. In total, 29.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.47 million shares (or 10.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.4 million shares, or about 4.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.69 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.61 million shares. This is just over 4.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 6.65 million.