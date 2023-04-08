ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Stock Jumping 37.85% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.32, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ZIMV share’s 52-week high remains $28.94, putting it -295.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.05. The company has a valuation of $184.98M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 816.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZIMV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the last session, ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.40 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.63%, and 37.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.63%. Short interest in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) saw shorts transact 1.84 million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying a decrease of -4.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZIMV has been trading -22.95% off suggested target high and 31.69% from its likely low.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZimVie Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) shares are -31.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.52% against 20.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $237 million.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZimVie Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

ZimVie Inc. insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.48% of the shares at 91.20% float percentage. In total, 90.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.14 million shares (or 11.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Camber Capital Management LP with 2.6 million shares, or about 9.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $24.28 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.57 million shares. This is just over 6.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 7.65 million.