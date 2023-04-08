Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Could See A -23.35% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.61, to imply an increase of 2.56% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The ZVRA share’s 52-week high remains $6.92, putting it -23.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.00. The company has a valuation of $193.26M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 236.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZVRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) trade information

After registering a 2.56% upside in the last session, Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.68 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 2.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.28%, and 35.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.22%.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zevra Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA) shares are -7.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.83% against 13.40%.

ZVRA Dividends

Zevra Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zevra Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.