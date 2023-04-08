Why The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.71, to imply a decrease of -0.73% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The LOVE share’s 52-week high remains $51.49, putting it -79.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.60. The company has a valuation of $416.58M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 546.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The Lovesac Company (LOVE), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LOVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.02.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

After registering a -0.73% downside in the last session, The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.70 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.06%, and 4.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.44%. Short interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) saw shorts transact 2.55 million shares and set a 5.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.00, implying an increase of 43.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $64.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOVE has been trading -122.92% off suggested target high and -25.39% from its likely low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Lovesac Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares are 35.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.73% against -6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -0.50% this quarter before falling -66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $217.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $137.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $196.2 million and $129.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.90% before jumping 6.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -38.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company has its next earnings report out between June 06 and June 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Lovesac Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

The Lovesac Company insiders hold 8.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.63% of the shares at 106.92% float percentage. In total, 97.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.51 million shares (or 9.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Granahan Investment Management LLC with 1.25 million shares, or about 8.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25.49 million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 0.76 million shares. This is just over 5.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 4.11% of the shares, all valued at about 15.21 million.