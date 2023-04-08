Why Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.20, to imply a decrease of -10.53% or -$1.2 in intraday trading. The BLPH share’s 52-week high remains $11.88, putting it -16.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 93.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $100.67M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) trade information

After registering a -10.53% downside in the last session, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.88 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -10.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.73%, and 67.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1033.33%. Short interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw shorts transact 0.95 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) shares are 802.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.10% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.10% this quarter before falling -25.60% for the next one.

BLPH Dividends

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s Major holders

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.38% of the shares at 46.29% float percentage. In total, 44.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 1.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.17 million shares, or about 1.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.