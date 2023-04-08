Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -11.41% YTD Loss?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.95, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The WDH share’s 52-week high remains $3.36, putting it -13.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 807.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WDH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the last session, Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.06 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 4.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.41%. Short interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw shorts transact 0.74 million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.70, implying an increase of 87.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.37 and $24.03 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WDH has been trading -714.58% off suggested target high and -692.2% from its likely low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Waterdrop Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) shares are 154.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 177.78% against 16.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $109.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115.64 million.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Waterdrop Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Waterdrop Inc. insiders hold 0.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.98% of the shares at 3.00% float percentage. In total, 2.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.15 million shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Apoletto Ltd. with 2.23 million shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.43 million.