Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) Jumped 15.42% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 0.02% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VGZ share’s 52-week high remains $1.08, putting it -66.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $73.94M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 163.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VGZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information

After registering a 0.02% upside in the last session, Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6700 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.24%, and 26.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.30%. Short interest in Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

VGZ Dividends

Vista Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vista Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s Major holders

Vista Gold Corp. insiders hold 3.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.46% of the shares at 30.56% float percentage. In total, 29.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sun Valley Gold LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.92 million shares (or 16.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 5.95 million shares, or about 5.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.13 million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 4.69 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12875.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 6776.0.