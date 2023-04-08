TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) Is Worth Considering At $0.52

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -0.46% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TRX share’s 52-week high remains $0.55, putting it -5.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $144.05M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 419.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TRX Gold Corporation (TRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

After registering a -0.46% downside in the last session, TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5400 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.39%, and 31.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.89%. Short interest in TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.20, implying an increase of 56.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRX has been trading -188.46% off suggested target high and -92.31% from its likely low.

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TRX Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) shares are 18.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against 16.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $12.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.5 million and $5.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 387.10% before jumping 124.70% in the following quarter.

TRX Dividends

TRX Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 12 and April 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TRX Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

TRX Gold Corporation insiders hold 2.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.12% of the shares at 1.15% float percentage. In total, 1.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Guild Investment Management, Inc. with 0.34 million shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.11 million.