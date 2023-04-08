Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Stock Gained 11.49% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TGL share’s 52-week high remains $19.80, putting it -1100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $27.54M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 249.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside in the last session, Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4000 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.12%, and 11.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.51%. Short interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) estimates and forecasts

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Treasure Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

Treasure Global Inc. insiders hold 40.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.28% of the shares at 0.48% float percentage. In total, 0.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13816.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23625.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7091.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12125.0.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 7091.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12125.0