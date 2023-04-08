This Week’s 2.03% Gain In Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Taught Us Something New

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.59, to imply a decrease of -1.01% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The VIST share’s 52-week high remains $21.45, putting it -4.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.91. The company has a valuation of $1.85B, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VIST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.01.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

After registering a -1.01% downside in the last session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.45 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.03%, and 7.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.48%. Short interest in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw shorts transact 2.04 million shares and set a 3.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.19, implying an increase of 18.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.87 and $28.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIST has been trading -36.47% off suggested target high and -11.07% from its likely low.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares are 80.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.81% against -6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 531.20% this quarter before falling -1.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 3.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.44% of the shares at 48.33% float percentage. In total, 46.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kensington Investments B.V. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.5 million shares (or 13.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $195.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management Lp with 2.88 million shares, or about 3.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $45.17 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Voya International Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF holds roughly 62384.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 63673.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 1.0 million.