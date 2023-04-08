This Is A Time To Invest In Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s traded shares stood at 63467.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.78, to imply a decrease of -0.56% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TALS share’s 52-week high remains $10.56, putting it -493.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.89. The company has a valuation of $70.72M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 385.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TALS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the last session, Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9400 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.56%, and -7.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.51%. Short interest in Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) saw shorts transact 0.69 million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 67.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TALS has been trading -574.16% off suggested target high and -12.36% from its likely low.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.70% this quarter before falling -4.40% for the next one.

TALS Dividends

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s Major holders

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 14.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.80% of the shares at 83.52% float percentage. In total, 71.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.09 million shares (or 19.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 3.52 million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.59 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 1.56 million shares. This is just over 3.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about 2.01 million.