This Is A Time To Build A Position In IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS)

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.82, to imply an increase of 2.44% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The IHS share’s 52-week high remains $12.77, putting it -44.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.91. The company has a valuation of $2.87B, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 182.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for IHS Holding Limited (IHS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IHS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) trade information

After registering a 2.44% upside in the last session, IHS Holding Limited (IHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.91 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.56%, and 15.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.41%. Short interest in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 6.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.29, implying an increase of 45.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IHS has been trading -240.14% off suggested target high and -13.38% from its likely low.

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IHS Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IHS Holding Limited (IHS) shares are 52.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 153.24% against -11.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 117.40% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $486.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $512.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $415.61 million and $446.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.10% before jumping 14.90% in the following quarter.

IHS Dividends

IHS Holding Limited has its next earnings report out on March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IHS Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS)’s Major holders

IHS Holding Limited insiders hold 31.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.85% of the shares at 80.31% float percentage. In total, 54.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.73 million shares (or 1.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nitorum Capital, L.P. with 1.99 million shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $11.09 million.

We also have Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Income Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IHS Holding Limited (IHS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 0.49 million shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 3.56 million.