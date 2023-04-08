There Has Been A -1.41% Decline For Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC). So What’s Next?

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.50, to imply a decrease of -1.41% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The DC share’s 52-week high remains $8.00, putting it -128.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.61. The company has a valuation of $262.12M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 184.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dakota Gold Corp. (DC), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) trade information

After registering a -1.41% downside in the last session, Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.80 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.78%, and 30.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.75%. Short interest in Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC) saw shorts transact 0.9 million shares and set a 5.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 30.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DC has been trading -42.86% off suggested target high and -42.86% from its likely low.

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) estimates and forecasts

DC Dividends

Dakota Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dakota Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX:DC)’s Major holders

Dakota Gold Corp. insiders hold 27.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.84% of the shares at 35.50% float percentage. In total, 25.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.96 million shares (or 3.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 2.95 million shares, or about 3.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.01 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 2.66 million shares. This is just over 3.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 million, or 3.42% of the shares, all valued at about 8.45 million.