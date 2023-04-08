Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO): Is This The Time To Buy?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s traded shares stood at 79899.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.37, to imply an increase of 5.71% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The TEO share’s 52-week high remains $6.85, putting it -27.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.72. The company has a valuation of $1.31B, with an average of 88660.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 128.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO), translating to a mean rating of 3.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TEO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) trade information

After registering a 5.71% upside in the last session, Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.47 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 5.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.92%, and 6.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.47%. Short interest in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) saw shorts transact 1.39 million shares and set a 12.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.74, implying an increase of 20.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $11.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEO has been trading -106.33% off suggested target high and 25.51% from its likely low.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Telecom Argentina S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) shares are 26.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -4.17% against -5.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -72.50% this quarter before jumping 342.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -39.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $876.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $864.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.1 billion and $1.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.30% before dropping -19.70% in the following quarter.

TEO Dividends

Telecom Argentina S.A. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.45, with the share yield ticking at 8.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s Major holders

Telecom Argentina S.A. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.84% of the shares at 1.84% float percentage. In total, 1.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redwood Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 2.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management Lp with 2.03 million shares, or about 1.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.16 million.

We also have Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 0.73 million.