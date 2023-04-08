Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $40.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.96, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The STOK share’s 52-week high remains $24.01, putting it -201.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.88. The company has a valuation of $343.47M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 299.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STOK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.54 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.21%, and -12.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.76%. Short interest in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) saw shorts transact 3.82 million shares and set a 12.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.10, implying an increase of 70.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STOK has been trading -402.51% off suggested target high and -13.07% from its likely low.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stoke Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) shares are -39.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.62% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.10% this quarter before falling -7.60% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.67 million.

STOK Dividends

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.