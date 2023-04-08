Stock Of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) Dropped By -3.38 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.30, to imply a decrease of -1.62% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The HRT share’s 52-week high remains $18.95, putting it -83.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.88. The company has a valuation of $786.10M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 270.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HRT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) trade information

After registering a -1.62% downside in the last session, HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.74 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.00%, and -3.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.15%. Short interest in HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) saw shorts transact 1.69 million shares and set a 8.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.87, implying an increase of 19.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HRT has been trading -65.05% off suggested target high and 2.91% from its likely low.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 92.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $103 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.5 million and $53.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.50% before jumping 92.50% in the following quarter.

HRT Dividends

HireRight Holdings Corporation has its next earnings report out on March 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HireRight Holdings Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT)’s Major holders

HireRight Holdings Corporation insiders hold 14.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.33% of the shares at 104.87% float percentage. In total, 89.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.72 million shares (or 37.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $453.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stone Point Capital Llc with 18.46 million shares, or about 23.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $218.98 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 1.61 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.58 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 19.97 million.