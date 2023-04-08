Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE: SKE): Can A Stock Be Up 15.04% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)’s traded shares stood at 57272.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.12, to imply a decrease of -0.16% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SKE share’s 52-week high remains $11.22, putting it -83.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.10. The company has a valuation of $646.76M, with an average of 41850.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 38.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) trade information

After registering a -0.16% downside in the last session, Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.58 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.16%, and 23.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.04%. Short interest in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 29.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.50, implying an increase of 60.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKE has been trading -177.78% off suggested target high and -96.08% from its likely low.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Skeena Resources Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) shares are 28.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.13% against -27.70%.

SKE Dividends

Skeena Resources Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Skeena Resources Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)’s Major holders

Skeena Resources Limited insiders hold 1.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.43% of the shares at 65.62% float percentage. In total, 64.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.76 million shares (or 4.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 1832 Asset Management L.P. with 3.52 million shares, or about 4.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16.46 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 3.0 million shares. This is just over 3.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.99 million, or 3.85% of the shares, all valued at about 15.89 million.