Should Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE: MG) Rally After -0.81% Drop From High?

Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s traded shares stood at 64087.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.42. The MG share’s 52-week high remains $7.48, putting it -0.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.38. The company has a valuation of $216.14M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 68.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mistras Group Inc. (MG), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) trade information

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.58 this Thursday, 04/06/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.42%, and 38.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.51%. Short interest in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) saw shorts transact 84670.0 shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $170.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $189.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $161.66 million and $179.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.60% before jumping 5.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 89.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 67.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.40% annually.

MG Dividends

Mistras Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mistras Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s Major holders

Mistras Group Inc. insiders hold 36.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.25% of the shares at 78.04% float percentage. In total, 49.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mill Road Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.48 million shares (or 4.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.31 million shares, or about 4.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.86 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mistras Group Inc. (MG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 3.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 3.82 million.