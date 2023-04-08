Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $62.00.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.55, to imply an increase of 0.86% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The SDRL share’s 52-week high remains $45.48, putting it -17.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.00. The company has a valuation of $1.93B, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 354.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) trade information

After registering a 0.86% upside in the last session, Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.99 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.73%, and -3.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.11%. Short interest in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) saw shorts transact 1.38 million shares and set a 14.64 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.33, implying an increase of 27.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SDRL has been trading -60.83% off suggested target high and -29.7% from its likely low.

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) estimates and forecasts

SDRL Dividends

Seadrill Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seadrill Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)’s Major holders

Seadrill Limited insiders hold 22.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.17% of the shares at 56.79% float percentage. In total, 44.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Contrarius Investment Management Limited. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 0.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ with 80699.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.63 million.