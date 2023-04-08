ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Expected To Grow By 77.67% Or More

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares stood at 98442.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.67, to imply a decrease of -3.87% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RWLK share’s 52-week high remains $1.18, putting it -76.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $40.27M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 206.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RWLK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

After registering a -3.87% downside in the last session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7282 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -3.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.05%, and -15.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.49%. Short interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw shorts transact 1.08 million shares and set a 3.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 77.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RWLK has been trading -347.76% off suggested target high and -347.76% from its likely low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares are -28.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.45% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.30% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 79.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $876k and $1.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 128.30% before jumping 40.10% in the following quarter.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders hold 12.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.30% of the shares at 10.67% float percentage. In total, 9.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advisor Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.11 million shares (or 1.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.88 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.78 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95045.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29639.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 27309.0.