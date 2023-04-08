Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) Could shrink By -105.05% Or More

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s traded shares stood at 57826.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.34, to imply a decrease of -0.47% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RSVR share’s 52-week high remains $9.89, putting it -55.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.42. The company has a valuation of $388.20M, with an average of 46000.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RSVR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) trade information

After registering a -0.47% downside in the last session, Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.75 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.26%, and -3.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.20%. Short interest in Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) saw shorts transact 1.9 million shares and set a 34.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying an increase of 48.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RSVR has been trading -105.05% off suggested target high and -73.5% from its likely low.

Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Reservoir Media Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) shares are 29.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.00% against -12.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $33.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.12 million and $24.28 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.90% before jumping 11.70% in the following quarter.

RSVR Dividends

Reservoir Media Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Reservoir Media Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s Major holders

Reservoir Media Inc. insiders hold 54.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.95% of the shares at 103.41% float percentage. In total, 46.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Richmond Hill Investments, Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.2 million shares (or 22.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 3.37 million shares, or about 5.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16.45 million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 2.39 million.