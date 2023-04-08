Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) On Thursday â€“ Up 5.58% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $8.60, to imply a decrease of -1.15% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The METC shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -144.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.12. The company has a valuation of $380.12M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 382.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give METC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

After registering a -1.15% downside in the last session, Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.05 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.83%, and -13.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.16%. Short interest in Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw shorts transact 1.4 million shares and set a 4.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.75, implying an increase of 26.81% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, METC has been trading -51.16% off suggested target high and -16.28% from its likely low.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ramaco Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) shares are -15.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.54% against -2.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.50% this quarter before falling -4.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 101.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $141.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $159.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.51 million and $154.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 61.20% before jumping 3.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 52.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 189.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.23% annually.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ramaco Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 5.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)â€™s Major holders

Ramaco Resources Inc. insiders hold 11.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.09% of the shares at 71.01% float percentage. In total, 63.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.61 million shares (or 12.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. with 5.59 million shares, or about 12.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $51.4 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.65 million shares. This is just over 1.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 4.59 million.