Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Fell -18.34% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s traded shares stood at 71768.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.29, to imply a decrease of -1.86% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The PXS share’s 52-week high remains $6.26, putting it -18.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $55.49M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 91.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PXS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

After registering a -1.86% downside in the last session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.70 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.07%, and -13.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.75%. Short interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 3.89 days time to cover.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 130.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $18.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.1 million and $6.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 126.80% before jumping 115.20% in the following quarter.

PXS Dividends

Pyxis Tankers Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Tankers Inc. insiders hold 54.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.74% of the shares at 12.64% float percentage. In total, 5.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eam Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 2.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.12 million shares, or about 1.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.56 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 10640.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52774.0