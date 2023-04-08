ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) Thursday’s Performance: Up 27.41% From The Lows, Now What?

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.39, to imply an increase of 7.50% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The PRPH share’s 52-week high remains $15.25, putting it -81.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.09. The company has a valuation of $127.12M, with an average of 54950.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) trade information

After registering a 7.50% upside in the last session, ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.49 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 7.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.40%, and 17.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.93%. Short interest in ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 7.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.50, implying an increase of 45.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRPH has been trading -90.7% off suggested target high and -78.78% from its likely low.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProPhase Labs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) shares are -30.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -146.08% against 13.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -113.20% this quarter before falling -137.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -49.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $16.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.53 million and $29.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -65.70% before dropping -50.70% in the following quarter.

PRPH Dividends

ProPhase Labs Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProPhase Labs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s Major holders

ProPhase Labs Inc. insiders hold 22.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.25% of the shares at 21.06% float percentage. In total, 16.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 3.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.39 million shares, or about 2.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 1.99 million.