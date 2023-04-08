Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) Stock Dropped -12.22% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s traded shares stood at 53797.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.59, to imply a decrease of -3.97% or -$2.09 in intraday trading. The PDS share’s 52-week high remains $87.36, putting it -72.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.92. The company has a valuation of $686.00M, with an average of 61300.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 75.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PDS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.09.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) trade information

After registering a -3.97% downside in the last session, Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.68 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.75%, and -12.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.04%. Short interest in Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 5.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $102.01, implying an increase of 50.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $66.03 and $137.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PDS has been trading -171.4% off suggested target high and -30.52% from its likely low.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Precision Drilling Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) shares are -13.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 699.49% against 64.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 222.60% this quarter before jumping 197.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $394.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $318.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $263.51 million and $244.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.60% before jumping 30.30% in the following quarter.

PDS Dividends

Precision Drilling Corporation has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Precision Drilling Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s Major holders

Precision Drilling Corporation insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.80% of the shares at 55.18% float percentage. In total, 54.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 7.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 0.75 million shares, or about 5.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $37.99 million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 79933.0, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 5.91 million.