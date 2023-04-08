Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Up 35.82% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s traded shares stood at 58359.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.64, to imply a decrease of -1.09% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PPSI share’s 52-week high remains $5.34, putting it -46.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.33. The company has a valuation of $29.27M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.04K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.09% downside in the last session, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.97 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.23%, and 29.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.82%. Short interest in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 5.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 69.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PPSI has been trading -229.67% off suggested target high and -229.67% from its likely low.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) shares are 31.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 110.81% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.50% this quarter before jumping 96.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.04 million and $5.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.10% before jumping 71.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 28.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

PPSI Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. insiders hold 75.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.49% of the shares at 18.04% float percentage. In total, 4.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 1.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 45765.0 shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58157.0, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.