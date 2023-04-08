Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA): Is This The Time To Buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.84, to imply an increase of 2.11% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The PPTA share’s 52-week high remains $4.80, putting it 0.83% up since that peak but still an impressive 65.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.69. The company has a valuation of $409.80M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PPTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) trade information

After registering a 2.11% upside in the last session, Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.88 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.26%, and 33.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.75%. Short interest in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 2.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.42, implying an increase of 53.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.25 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PPTA has been trading -209.92% off suggested target high and -49.79% from its likely low.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Perpetua Resources Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) shares are 123.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.39% against 16.50%.

PPTA Dividends

Perpetua Resources Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s Major holders

Perpetua Resources Corp. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.31% of the shares at 70.42% float percentage. In total, 70.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paulson & Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 24.77 million shares (or 39.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 5.25 million shares, or about 8.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.61 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 2.33 million shares. This is just over 3.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 0.95 million.