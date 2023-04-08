Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) Surged 40.63% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s traded shares stood at 56570.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.71, to imply a decrease of -0.41% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PAM share’s 52-week high remains $36.87, putting it -9.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.71. The company has a valuation of $3.57B, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 187.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PAM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.06.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) trade information

After registering a -0.41% downside in the last session, Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.67 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.03%, and 1.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.54%. Short interest in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.16, implying a decrease of -1.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAM has been trading -63.16% off suggested target high and 34.74% from its likely low.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pampa Energia S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) shares are 40.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.53% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.90% this quarter before falling -26.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $447.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $498.96 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 248.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 114.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.60% annually.

PAM Dividends

Pampa Energia S.A. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pampa Energia S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s Major holders

Pampa Energia S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.66% of the shares at 12.66% float percentage. In total, 12.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sculptor Capital Lp. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 3.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Advisory Services Ltd with 1.51 million shares, or about 2.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $34.32 million.

We also have Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 67700.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 1.54 million.