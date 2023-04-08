Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Down -26.85% Year-To-Date

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.31, to imply an increase of 5.19% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The PTVE share’s 52-week high remains $12.46, putting it -49.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.55. The company has a valuation of $1.46B, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 226.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PTVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) trade information

After registering a 5.19% upside in the last session, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.41 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 5.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.19%, and -15.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.85%. Short interest in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw shorts transact 1.82 million shares and set a 8.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.36, implying an increase of 26.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTVE has been trading -68.47% off suggested target high and 3.73% from its likely low.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pactiv Evergreen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) shares are -8.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.86% against -9.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -64.70% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.41 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.53 billion and $1.5 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.90% before dropping -5.90% in the following quarter.

PTVE Dividends

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 4.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s Major holders

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. insiders hold 78.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.53% of the shares at 103.13% float percentage. In total, 22.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Century Companies, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.69 million shares (or 3.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rubric Capital Management LP with 4.35 million shares, or about 2.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $37.98 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.74 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 15.82 million.