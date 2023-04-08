Otonomo Technologies Ltd. At $0.39: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s traded shares stood at 0.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply a decrease of -4.32% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The OTMO share’s 52-week high remains $2.04, putting it -423.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $57.68M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 368.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OTMO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

After registering a -4.32% downside in the last session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5169 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.00%, and -28.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.18%. Short interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 3.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.42, implying an increase of 7.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.42 and $0.42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTMO has been trading -7.69% off suggested target high and -7.69% from its likely low.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Otonomo Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) shares are 30.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.88% against 16.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 356.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $15.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.98 million.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 23.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.94% of the shares at 59.07% float percentage. In total, 44.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mithaq Capital Spc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 34.6 million shares (or 24.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deer Management Co. LLC with 5.56 million shares, or about 3.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.26 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 1.05 million shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42044.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 16607.0.