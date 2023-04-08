Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) Stocks Fall -81.96% YTD; What Next For It?

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.17, to imply an increase of 2.36% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ORMP share’s 52-week high remains $13.73, putting it -532.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $85.50M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ORMP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

After registering a 2.36% upside in the last session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.26 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 2.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.46%, and -0.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.96%. Short interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw shorts transact 2.75 million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.60, implying an increase of 82.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.80 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORMP has been trading -1374.65% off suggested target high and -29.03% from its likely low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares are -67.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.09% against 20.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.70% this quarter before jumping 44.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $750k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $750k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $666k and $674k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.60% before jumping 11.30% in the following quarter.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 5.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.00% of the shares at 10.55% float percentage. In total, 10.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.49 million shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.4 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.87 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF holds roughly 94493.0 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 79370.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 0.95 million.