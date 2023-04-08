Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s traded shares stood at 0.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.69, to imply an increase of 1.93% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SSSS share’s 52-week high remains $9.04, putting it -144.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.90. The company has a valuation of $104.57M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 175.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SSSS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) trade information

After registering a 1.93% upside in the last session, SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.74 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.65%, and -0.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.89%. Short interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.83, implying an increase of 45.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSSS has been trading -143.9% off suggested target high and -49.05% from its likely low.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 78.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $636k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $523k and $381k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

SSSS Dividends

SuRo Capital Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SuRo Capital Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 6.86, with the share yield ticking at 185.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Major holders

SuRo Capital Corp. insiders hold 6.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.08% of the shares at 16.08% float percentage. In total, 15.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Impax Asset Management Group Plc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 1.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. with 0.46 million shares, or about 1.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.78 million.

We also have Pax World Small Cap Fund and Special Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Pax World Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.51 million shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 0.47 million.