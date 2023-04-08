Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.74, to imply an increase of 4.76% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The SGHC share’s 52-week high remains $11.09, putting it -196.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.57. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 160.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) trade information

After registering a 4.76% upside in the last session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.15 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.08%, and -7.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.67%. Short interest in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) saw shorts transact 0.49 million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $360.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $359.18 million.

SGHC Dividends

Super Group (SGHC) Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Super Group (SGHC) Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)’s Major holders

Super Group (SGHC) Limited insiders hold 67.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.10% of the shares at 9.57% float percentage. In total, 3.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.21 million shares (or 2.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 0.97 million shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.92 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund and Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds roughly 3.31 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.21 million, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 9.63 million.