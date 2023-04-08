Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.51, to imply a decrease of -0.36% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PANL share’s 52-week high remains $7.12, putting it -29.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.23. The company has a valuation of $250.82M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 242.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside in the last session, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.90 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.17%, and -20.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.99%. Short interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) shares are 14.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.40% against -8.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -86.70% this quarter before falling -80.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $108.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $125.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $191.76 million and $195.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -43.40% before dropping -36.00% in the following quarter.

PANL Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 7.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s Major holders

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. insiders hold 24.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.42% of the shares at 65.28% float percentage. In total, 49.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rockland Trust Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.52 million shares (or 18.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 2.91 million shares, or about 6.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 1.37 million.