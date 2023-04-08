Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL)

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply a decrease of -9.52% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The KAL share’s 52-week high remains $1478.00, putting it -70617.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $1.84M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 629.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

After registering a -9.52% downside in the last session, Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.40 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -9.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -36.05%, and -49.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.37%. Short interest in Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) saw shorts transact 82610.0 shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 79.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KAL has been trading -378.47% off suggested target high and -378.47% from its likely low.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) estimates and forecasts

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kalera Public Limited Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Kalera Public Limited Company insiders hold 8.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.84% of the shares at 94.19% float percentage. In total, 85.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IFP Advisors, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 74.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 16927.0 shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 95783.0 shares. This is just over 10.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33265.0, or 3.62% of the shares, all valued at about 0.5 million.