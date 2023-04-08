NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) Stock Falling -15.50% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.27, to imply a decrease of -1.37% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The NEWT share’s 52-week high remains $26.78, putting it -118.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.19. The company has a valuation of $307.12M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 319.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEWT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) trade information

After registering a -1.37% downside in the last session, NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.30 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.76%, and -15.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.49%. Short interest in NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw shorts transact 2.02 million shares and set a 3.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 12.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEWT has been trading -30.4% off suggested target high and 2.2% from its likely low.

NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NewtekOne Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) shares are -28.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.90% against 3.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $24.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.8 million and $20.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.10% before jumping 37.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -63.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

NEWT Dividends

NewtekOne Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NewtekOne Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 5.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s Major holders

NewtekOne Inc. insiders hold 6.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.86% of the shares at 16.93% float percentage. In total, 15.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 2.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 0.45 million shares, or about 1.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.28 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF holds roughly 0.68 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 5.37 million.