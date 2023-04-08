MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Up 38.27% Year-To-Date

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.95, to imply an increase of 7.84% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The MOR share’s 52-week high remains $7.26, putting it -46.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.17. The company has a valuation of $701.12M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 156.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for MorphoSys AG (MOR), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give MOR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information

After registering a 7.84% upside in the last session, MorphoSys AG (MOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.96 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 7.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.15%, and 21.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.27%. Short interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) saw shorts transact 21870.0 shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.86, implying an increase of 15.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.66 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOR has been trading -203.03% off suggested target high and 46.26% from its likely low.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MorphoSys AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MorphoSys AG (MOR) shares are -4.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -96.55% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.10% this quarter before jumping 77.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $81.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.91 million and $42.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.70% before jumping 31.50% in the following quarter.

MOR Dividends

MorphoSys AG has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MorphoSys AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s Major holders

MorphoSys AG insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.18% of the shares at 6.18% float percentage. In total, 6.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.95 million shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 0.84 million shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.23 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MorphoSys AG (MOR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 0.93 million.