Mastech Digital Inc. (AMEX:MHH) Could See A -95.08% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Mastech Digital Inc. (AMEX:MHH)’s traded shares stood at 51385.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.19, to imply a decrease of -3.62% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The MHH share’s 52-week high remains $21.83, putting it -95.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.70. The company has a valuation of $127.34M, with an average of 12740.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Mastech Digital Inc. (AMEX:MHH) trade information

After registering a -3.62% downside in the last session, Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.38 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.12%, and -10.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.63%. Short interest in Mastech Digital Inc. (AMEX:MHH) saw shorts transact 23580.0 shares and set a 1.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.50, implying an increase of 60.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MHH has been trading -239.59% off suggested target high and -69.79% from its likely low.

Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mastech Digital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) shares are -26.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.88% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.90% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $57.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $58.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.76 million and $62.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.40% before dropping -5.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -29.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.00% annually.

MHH Dividends

Mastech Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mastech Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mastech Digital Inc. (AMEX:MHH)’s Major holders

Mastech Digital Inc. insiders hold 87.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.22% of the shares at 120.87% float percentage. In total, 15.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Management Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 4.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.23 million shares, or about 2.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 78783.0, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 1.19 million.