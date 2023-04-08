Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s (NASDAQ: KRUS) Stock Falls -1.82 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.50, to imply a decrease of -1.82% or -$1.03 in intraday trading. The KRUS share’s 52-week high remains $96.60, putting it -74.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.95. The company has a valuation of $541.68M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 177.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KRUS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside in the last session, Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 72.98 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.38%, and -17.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.40%. Short interest in Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) saw shorts transact 1.14 million shares and set a 7.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.75, implying an increase of 34.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $76.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KRUS has been trading -62.16% off suggested target high and -36.94% from its likely low.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kura Sushi USA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) shares are -24.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -266.67% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.10% this quarter before falling -60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $41.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.29 million and $37.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.00% before jumping 31.40% in the following quarter.

KRUS Dividends

Kura Sushi USA Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 05 and July 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kura Sushi USA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)’s Major holders

Kura Sushi USA Inc. insiders hold 52.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.29% of the shares at 127.54% float percentage. In total, 60.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stephens Inc. (Stephens Capital Management). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 10.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 0.35 million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $26.08 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 3.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 15.96 million.