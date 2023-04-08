It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) At $22.27.

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.27, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The VERX share’s 52-week high remains $22.22, putting it 0.22% up since that peak but still an impressive 57.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.44. The company has a valuation of $3.40B, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 317.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vertex Inc. (VERX), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VERX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) trade information

After registering a 0.95% upside in the last session, Vertex Inc. (VERX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.32 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.40%, and 19.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.48%. Short interest in Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.70, implying a decrease of -2.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERX has been trading -25.73% off suggested target high and 19.17% from its likely low.

Vertex Inc. (VERX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertex Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vertex Inc. (VERX) shares are 45.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.33% against 17.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $125.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $128.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $111.66 million and $114.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.80% before jumping 11.60% in the following quarter.

VERX Dividends

Vertex Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertex Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s Major holders

Vertex Inc. insiders hold 8.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.75% of the shares at 79.22% float percentage. In total, 72.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tensile Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.22 million shares (or 10.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 3.84 million shares, or about 7.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $52.52 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vertex Inc. (VERX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 2.63 million shares. This is just over 5.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 3.84% of the shares, all valued at about 25.55 million.